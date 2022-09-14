Daily Links: It’s Vague, Barely-Supported Insinuation Season, Now Featuring Xander Rumors!

The rumor mill is-a-churnin’ folks. Today, it spits out a vague insinuation that the Giants are interested in Xander Bogaerts. Of course, if you actually read the quotes provided, they amount to nothing more than “the Giants are going to think about signing a free agent this offseason,” which doesn’t really count as a rumor, news, or anything else, for that matter. But hey, someone’s gotta farm that content. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

Aside from the obvious stuff with Xander and Raffy, what to do with Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck will be one of the stories of the offseason. The Athletic takes a look at the duo, and touches on some little discussed injury issues with Whitlock. (Chad Jennings, The Athletic)

Are you always on the lookout for anodyne father-son baseball stories? If so, here’s one about Triston Casas and his dad. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)

The Red Sox have the number one prospect! In the Florida Complex League, that is, not all of baseball. But still, it’s time to start getting excited about Miguel Bleis. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)