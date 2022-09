Minor Lines: It’s Red Sox-Yankees All The Way Down

Worcester, L 5-4

Hernandez, C: 1-4, HR, 1 K Duran, CF: 2-4, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K Dalbec, 1B: 0-5, 1 K Valdez, 2B: 2-5, 1 R

Mata: 4 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 5 BB, 7 K Keller: 3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 4 K Hernandez, D: 1 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Ok, his control is obviously an issue, but seven strikeouts in four innings by Mata is sick.

Portland, W 10-9

Rafaela, CF: 3-5, 2 R, 3 RBI, 1 K Hamilton: 2-4, 2B, 1 BB, 2 K, 3B Binelas, 3B: 3-6, 2 2B, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 K Kavadas, 1B: 4-6, 2 RBI, 2 K Derden, DH: 2-5, HR, 2 RBI, 1 BB Scott, C: 2-6, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 K

Drohan: 4 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 8 K, 2 HR Zeferjahn: 2 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 HR Mosqueda: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K Broadway: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, 1 HR Nail: 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 1 K Gettys: 1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

A wild night down in Scranton. With his three steals, David Hamilton set the all-time career record for Portland with 69. Normally, you don’t want to be setting career records in the minors, but when all 69 steals come in the same season, it’s probably fine.