Daily Links: Xander Bogaerts And Tito Francona Get Emotional

By Dan Secatore
Los Angeles Angels v Cleveland Guardians Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

Xander is going for the batting title, which would be the first time he lead the league in any major statistical category. But as he contemplates free agency, it’s getting emotional. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

Were all the injuries this year the result of bad luck, or of some bad planning and medical management? (Jenn McCaffrey, The Athletic)

The other day, Tito Francona hinted that his managerial career is winding down. If that’s the case, he’s going out in style (in the form of some wild umpire arguments). (Jon Rudder, WEEI)

How many 19-year-olds can hit 98 on the gun? I have no idea, but the Red Sox have one of them in Luis Perales. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

