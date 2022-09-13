The Red Seat Podcast: Talking Xander and the Rule Changes for 2023

Good morning and welcome back to another episode of The Red Seat podcast. On this episode of the show Keaton and I get you caught up on all the latest Red Sox news before diving into the very interesting comments made by Xander Bogaerts. Do these comments tell us anything about the negations, or lack there of, going on with the team? What does this mean for his future?

We also take a deep dive into the new rule changes being implemented by MLB in 2023. We discuss the ramifications of banning the shift, how much we like the pitch clock, and the impact of having larger bases. Then we discuss Rob Manfred’s choice to voluntarily recognize the new MiLB players union.

Lastly, we answered a bunch of your excellent listener questions before ending the show.

