OTM Open Thread 9/12: It is Monday

Happy Monday. After taking the weekend series from the Baltimore Orioles, the Red Sox sit just 4.5 games back of fourth place in the AL East and three games under .500. Boston travels back to Fenway Park today and begins a three game set with the New York Yankees on Tuesday. Operation Help Tampa Bay is in full effect with the Rays 5.5 game back of the AL East lead. Sadly Tampa didn’t help themselves much over the weekend. But the dream is still alive! Talk about what you want and be good to one another.