Minor Lines: A Big Night For The Org’s Fastest Player

By Dan Secatore
OTM Minor Lines

Portland, W 8-5

Hamilton, SS: 3-4, 2B, 3B, 2 R, 3 H, 1 BB, 1 K, SB

Rafaela, CF: 2-3, 2 2B, 4 RBI, 1 K

Scott, DH: 3-4, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB

Dearden, LF: 3-4, 2B, 2 RBI 1 K

Sharp: 5.1 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 K

Wallace: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

Mosqueda: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

Gettys: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

With the recently instituted MLB rules that will likely unleash a new era of base running, will guys like David Hamilton be more valuable than we think? As someone who loves the running game and supports the rule changes, I hope so.

Greenville, L 9-1

Lugo, 3B: 1-4

Sikes, CF: 1-4, 2B, 2 K

Groshans, C: 2-4, 1 K

Padron-Artiles: 5 IP, 10 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, 2 HR

Campbell: 2 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

Hoffman: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Lambright: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, BB, 1 K

Pitching line twinsies in the Greenville bullpen! I kinda hope Austin Lambright and Graham Hoffman changed into each other’s clothes after the game and tried to trick their teammates into thinking they were the other one.

Salem, L 14-2

Miller, 1B: 3-5, 1 K

Salazar, 3B: 2-4, 1 R

Castro, LF: 1-4, 2B, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB

Dobbins: 2 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB

Sena: 0.2 IP, 5 H, 7 ER, 2 BB

Tellier: 0.0 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 3 BB

Lucas: 2.1 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Ramirez: 3 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Troye: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Yikes. Spare a thought for Nate Tellier, who made his High-A debut last night and . . . did that.

