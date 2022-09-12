Minor Lines: A Big Night For The Org’s Fastest Player

Portland, W 8-5
Hamilton, SS: 3-4, 2B, 3B, 2 R, 3 H, 1 BB, 1 K, SB
Rafaela, CF: 2-3, 2 2B, 4 RBI, 1 K
Scott, DH: 3-4, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB
Dearden, LF: 3-4, 2B, 2 RBI 1 K
Sharp: 5.1 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 K
Wallace: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
Mosqueda: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
Gettys: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
With the recently instituted MLB rules that will likely unleash a new era of base running, will guys like David Hamilton be more valuable than we think? As someone who loves the running game and supports the rule changes, I hope so.
Greenville, L 9-1
Lugo, 3B: 1-4
Sikes, CF: 1-4, 2B, 2 K
Groshans, C: 2-4, 1 K
Padron-Artiles: 5 IP, 10 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, 2 HR
Campbell: 2 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
Hoffman: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
Lambright: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, BB, 1 K
Pitching line twinsies in the Greenville bullpen! I kinda hope Austin Lambright and Graham Hoffman changed into each other’s clothes after the game and tried to trick their teammates into thinking they were the other one.
Salem, L 14-2
Miller, 1B: 3-5, 1 K
Salazar, 3B: 2-4, 1 R
Castro, LF: 1-4, 2B, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB
Dobbins: 2 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB
Sena: 0.2 IP, 5 H, 7 ER, 2 BB
Tellier: 0.0 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 3 BB
Lucas: 2.1 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
Ramirez: 3 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
Troye: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
Yikes. Spare a thought for Nate Tellier, who made his High-A debut last night and . . . did that.
