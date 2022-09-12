Minor Lines: A Big Night For The Org’s Fastest Player

Portland, W 8-5

Hamilton, SS: 3-4, 2B, 3B, 2 R, 3 H, 1 BB, 1 K, SB Rafaela, CF: 2-3, 2 2B, 4 RBI, 1 K Scott, DH: 3-4, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB Dearden, LF: 3-4, 2B, 2 RBI 1 K

Sharp: 5.1 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 K Wallace: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K Mosqueda: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Gettys: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

With the recently instituted MLB rules that will likely unleash a new era of base running, will guys like David Hamilton be more valuable than we think? As someone who loves the running game and supports the rule changes, I hope so.

Greenville, L 9-1

Lugo, 3B: 1-4 Sikes, CF: 1-4, 2B, 2 K Groshans, C: 2-4, 1 K

Padron-Artiles: 5 IP, 10 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, 2 HR Campbell: 2 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Hoffman: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Lambright: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, BB, 1 K

Pitching line twinsies in the Greenville bullpen! I kinda hope Austin Lambright and Graham Hoffman changed into each other’s clothes after the game and tried to trick their teammates into thinking they were the other one.

Salem, L 14-2

Miller, 1B: 3-5, 1 K Salazar, 3B: 2-4, 1 R Castro, LF: 1-4, 2B, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB

Dobbins: 2 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB Sena: 0.2 IP, 5 H, 7 ER, 2 BB Tellier: 0.0 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 3 BB Lucas: 2.1 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Ramirez: 3 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Troye: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Yikes. Spare a thought for Nate Tellier, who made his High-A debut last night and . . . did that.