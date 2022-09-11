Game 141: Red Sox at Orioles

The Red Sox are looking to add another AL East series victory to their win collection in 2022: if the weather plays along.

We’re in a rain delay in Baltimore but clear skies are headed toward the stadium so this game should be played.

When it is, Rich Hill faces a heavily though not entirely right-handed lineup.

The Red Sox face a guy who they pummeled for 6 runs in 1.2 innings on May 27 and then 3 runs in 5.2 innings on August 20. The lineup today is probably more potent than 8/20 so maybe we get an encore of either last night or 5/27.

The Orioles are 5 games back of the Wild Card so Boston can work towards playing spoiler with a win.