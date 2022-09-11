The Red Sox are looking to add another AL East series victory to their win collection in 2022: if the weather plays along.
We’re in a rain delay in Baltimore but clear skies are headed toward the stadium so this game should be played.
When it is, Rich Hill faces a heavily though not entirely right-handed lineup.
The Red Sox face a guy who they pummeled for 6 runs in 1.2 innings on May 27 and then 3 runs in 5.2 innings on August 20. The lineup today is probably more potent than 8/20 so maybe we get an encore of either last night or 5/27.
The Orioles are 5 games back of the Wild Card so Boston can work towards playing spoiler with a win.
Game 141: Red Sox at Orioles
|Lineup spot
|Red Sox
|Orioles
|Lineup spot
|Red Sox
|Orioles
|1
|Tommy Pham, LF
|Ryan McKenna, CF
|2
|Alex Verdugo, RF
|Anthony Santandar, RF
|3
|Xander Bogaerts, SS
|Ryan Mountcastle, 1B
|4
|Rafael Devers, 3B
|Ramon Uries, 2B
|5
|Trevor Story, 2B
|Jesus Aguilar, DH
|6
|J.D. Martinez, DH
|Austin Hays, LF
|7
|Triston Casas, 1B
|Jorge Mateo, SS
|8
|Kiké Hernández, CF
|Roughned Odor, 2B
|9
|Connor Wong, C
|Robinson Chirinos, C
|SP
|Rich Hill, LHP
|Kyle Bradish, RHP
