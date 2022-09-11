 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 141: Red Sox at Orioles

Series win?

By Mike Carlucci
Boston Red Sox v Baltimore Orioles Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images

The Red Sox are looking to add another AL East series victory to their win collection in 2022: if the weather plays along.

We’re in a rain delay in Baltimore but clear skies are headed toward the stadium so this game should be played.

When it is, Rich Hill faces a heavily though not entirely right-handed lineup.

The Red Sox face a guy who they pummeled for 6 runs in 1.2 innings on May 27 and then 3 runs in 5.2 innings on August 20. The lineup today is probably more potent than 8/20 so maybe we get an encore of either last night or 5/27.

The Orioles are 5 games back of the Wild Card so Boston can work towards playing spoiler with a win.

Lineup spot Red Sox Orioles
1 Tommy Pham, LF Ryan McKenna, CF
2 Alex Verdugo, RF Anthony Santandar, RF
3 Xander Bogaerts, SS Ryan Mountcastle, 1B
4 Rafael Devers, 3B Ramon Uries, 2B
5 Trevor Story, 2B Jesus Aguilar, DH
6 J.D. Martinez, DH Austin Hays, LF
7 Triston Casas, 1B Jorge Mateo, SS
8 Kiké Hernández, CF Roughned Odor, 2B
9 Connor Wong, C Robinson Chirinos, C
SP Rich Hill, LHP Kyle Bradish, RHP

