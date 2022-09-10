Last night was a messy loss...Brayan Bello looked great until hitting a wall. And the bats never really got the message that this offense is tops in baseball. Which still seems weird considering the struggles all season, aside from June.
Michael Wacha, the ace, will take the ball and attempt to do ace things. Maybe set himself up for a contract extension.
Jordan Lyles...is still around. This is a who who’s been pitching since 2011 and has never really been, uh, good. He has a career 5.10 ERA and just hangs around in the majors. Wacha can cover the defense tonight, let the bats go wild, and win this one! 5.10 ERA and just hangs around in the
Game 140: Red Sox at Orioles
|Lineup spot
|Red Sox
|Orioles
|Lineup spot
|Red Sox
|Orioles
|1
|Tommy Pham, LF
|Cedric Mullins, CF
|2
|Alex Verdugo, RF
|Adley Rutschman, C
|3
|Xander Bogaerts, SS
|Anthony Santandar, RF
|4
|Rafael Devers, 3B
|Ryan Mountcastle, 1B
|5
|Trevor Story, 2B
|Jesus Aguilar, DH
|6
|J.D. Martinez, DH
|Gunnar Henderson, 3B
|7
|Christian Arrory, 1B
|Ramon Uries, 2B
|8
|Kiké Hernández, CF
|Austin Hays, LF
|9
|Kevin Plawecki, C
|Jorge Mateo, SS
|SP
|Michael Wacha, RHP
|Jordan Lyles, RHP
