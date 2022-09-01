Game 132: Rangers at Red Sox

We’re in the last month(ish, I know some October games) of the season. The Red Sox have been bad for two months. June was the start of summer and things looked good. Now summer ends and it’s been miserable after all. But not without bright spots.

Rich Hill had one of the best performances of his life last time out. He absolutely dominated the Tampa Bay Rays for seven innings. Three hits, one walk, 11 strikeouts. No runs. And against a lineup that started nine right-handed hitters. The Rays were ready to pounce and Rich Hill shut them down. The Texas Rangers aren’t bothering with a stunt lineup and feature several lefties. Can he do it again?

Glen Otto, who was actually matched up against Rich Hill already this season on May 14, is looking to forget history rather than remember. Way back then, before the wheels feel off the season and at the start of the hot streak, the Red Sox torched Otto for 8 runs in four innings. Eight hits, eight runs, four walks, four strikeouts. It’s kind of beautiful. 8844. Could be a decent luggage code too. That wasn’t his worst outing (6 runs in two innings against the Nationals) but it was a rough one. The righty has been struggling in the second half all the same with a 4.28 ERA/5.34 FIP in 48.1 innings. Opponents are hitting .219/.321/.361 and while David Ortiz might scoff at a .321 OBP that’s the key here. If you can draw walks off Otto, clog the bases, he doesn’t have much room for error.