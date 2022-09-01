Let’s Meet The New Guys

Happy September Call-Ups Day! This day isn’t nearly as festive as in years past, when fewer roster limitations essentially meant that the entire Pawtucket clubhouse could decamp to Fenway for a month, but it’s still kind of exciting.

As of now, there will be only be two new faces in the Sox dugout as the series against the Rangers opens up tonight. But recently promoted reliever Zack Kelly is expected to depart for paternity leave soon, and more DFAs will likely be coming, so expect more roster additions soon.

Eduard Bazardo

What Position Does He Play?

Right-handed relief pitcher.

Is He Any Good?

Well, he’s 27-years-old (it’s his birthday today!) and he’s pitched a grand total of 3 innings in the major leagues. So generally speaking, no, he has not been very good. But, following the canceled 2020 season, he managed to add some velocity to his previously underwhelming fastball, which gave a jolt to his development. He’s still not a flamethrower, but he can hit 95 to go with a pretty effective slurve.

Will He Be On The Team Next Year?

Maybe? The entire bullpen is going to be in need of a pretty big overhaul, so its very likely that the next 33 days are effectively going to be an extended try-out for him. If he does well, he’ll be given every chance to make the team next spring.

What’s He Doing In His Picture Up There?

Tipping his cap and saying “My pleasure, ma’am” to a young, 1870’s-era schoolteacher after using his fastball to prevent her Conestoga wagon from careening over the edge of the ravine.

Is He Kolten Wong’s Brother?

What? No, of course he isn’t; his name isn’t even Wong. What a weird question.

Connor Wong

What Position Does He Play?

Catcher, but he’s also filled-in at second and third occasionally. So in light of how much the current front office loves playing guys out of position, look for him to to be given a chance to win the center field job next spring.

Is He Any Good?

He’s not bad! For a projected back-up catcher, that is. He plays solid if unspectacular defense, has a little bit of power in the bat, and runs a little better than most catchers. He has a bit too much swing-and-miss in his profile, though, and still has a tendency pitches out of the zone. The good news, though, is that he’s currently playing better than ever has. Since August 13, he’s slashed .368/.411/.838, with a ridiculous 9 homers in 16 games. We couldn’t have picked a better time to see what he can do for an extended stretch in the bigs.

Will He Be On The Team Next Year?

Well, that’s an interesting question. Both he and Reese McGuire have proven themselves worthy of a roster spot next year. . . but both as back-up catchers, not starters. So if they do both break camp with the team, then that’s not necessarily a great sign for production from the catcher’s spot. Catcher is absolutely a position that needs to be upgraded next year, but where does it sit in the pecking order when you also consider the need to fill the holes in right field, center field, first base, the top of the rotation, the entire bullpen, and, possibly, short stop?

What’s He Doing In His Picture Up There?

Spotting an alien space ship descending over Polar Park in the opening scene of a new John Cena movie.

Is He Kolten Wong’s Brother?

Ye. . wait! No! He’s not! For years I just assumed he was, because it seemed impossible that two people who both shared the name Wong as a surname, a fake suburban cowboy name as a first name, and a moderate amount of baseball skills wouldn’t be brothers. But, alas, they are not. They’re not even from the same continent, as Kolten grew up in Hawaii. Now that I know this, I actually hope that they’re enemies, like mortal enemies, like I hope that Connor has Kolten’s picture hanging up in his basement, and he lights a candle and goes down there every night, and he stares into Kolten’s dead eyes and kind of goes into a trance and chants Wrong Wong! Wrong Wong! for a few minutes before he regains control of his mind, blows out the candle, and then goes back upstairs to heat up a Hot Pocket. That would be a fun little storyline when the Sox play the Brewers next year.