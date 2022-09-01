OTM Open Thread 9/1: It is Thursday

Happy Thursday. Happy Allston Christmas. Happy September.
The Red Sox won last night with their ace on the mound and their star shortstop Xander Bogaerts going yard. Grandly. Still, they lost the series to Minnesota 2 games to 1 which wasn’t ideal. The team now heads home to face the Texas Rangers in a four-game weekend set. The Rangers, in third place in the AL West, sit at 58-71 to the Sox 63-68 record. First pitch from Rich Hill is at 7:10 PM ET. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.
