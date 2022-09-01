 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OTM Open Thread 9/1: It is Thursday

Wake me up when September ends...

By Mike Carlucci
Boston Red Sox v Minnesota Twins Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

Happy Thursday. Happy Allston Christmas. Happy September.

The Red Sox won last night with their ace on the mound and their star shortstop Xander Bogaerts going yard. Grandly. Still, they lost the series to Minnesota 2 games to 1 which wasn’t ideal. The team now heads home to face the Texas Rangers in a four-game weekend set. The Rangers, in third place in the AL West, sit at 58-71 to the Sox 63-68 record. First pitch from Rich Hill is at 7:10 PM ET. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

