Daily Red Sox Links: Xander Bogaerts, Triston Casas, Michael Wacha

If you missed Xander Bogaerts’ grand slam last night, you should know that it carried much more significance than being the difference-maker in a Red Sox win. (Jason Ounpraseuth; NESN)

We’ve reached the point of the season when the Red Sox can increase the size of their roster, but as Peter Abraham writes, it likely won’t make a difference in the short term. (Peter Abraham; Boston Globe)

Of course, the increase in roster size isn’t all that significant anymore. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

As the Red Sox decide on who to add to the roster, Alex Cora didn’t completely shut down the idea of Triston Casas getting his first taste of MLB action. (Justin Leger; NBC Sports Boston)

After Michael Wacha pitched six strong innings yesterday, striking out seven while allowing two earned runs, Cora also had some kind words for his starter. (Gio Rivera; NESN)