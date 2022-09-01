Minor Lines: Wong Is On Fire

Worcester, W 9-1

Wong, C: 2-4, HR, 3 RBI, 2 K Casas, 1B: 2-5, 1 RBI Valdez, 2B: 2-4, 2B, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K Castellanos, RF: 3-4, 2 RBI, 1 BB

Seabold: 7 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K Politi: 1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB 0 K German: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Yup, that’s another homer for Wong. He needs a call-up if for no other reason than the fact that, with five homers in his last six games, he’s the hottest hitter in the entire organization right now.

Portland, W 9-4

Koss, 2B: 2-5, 3 RBI, 1 K Kavadas, DH: 0-3, 1 R, 2 BB, 2 K Northcut, 3B: 3-5, HR, 3 RBI, 2 K Wilson, RF: 2-5, HR, 2 RBI, 2 K Binelas, 1B: 1-4, 2B, 2 R1 BB, 1 K

Sharp: 3 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Zeferjahn: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Scroggins: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, 1 HR Gettys: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Nail: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

Big win for Portland in the Northern New England Derby. Winner gets an offseason’s supply of maple syrup.

Greenville, W 3-1

Lugo, 3B-SS: 3-5, 2 RBI Jimenez, CF: 2-4 Rosier, RF, 2-5, 2B, 1 K, SB

Gonzalez: 4 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 8 K Cobb: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Hoffman: 1 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Celluci: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Arredondo: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

Mayer, Yorke, and Jordan al got the day off in Greenville (Jordan would strike out in a late-inning appearance) but it looks like Matthew Lugo enjoyed having the spotlight all to himself. His nice day at the plate caps a .353/.405/.608 August with 7 home runs.

Salem, W 6-4

Paulino, SS: 2-5, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 K Bonaci, 3B: 2-3, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K Meidroth, DH: 2-4, 1 RBI Romero, 2B: 2-5, 1 R

Sena: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K De La Rosa, L: 3 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 3 BB 3 K Jackson: 2 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 1 K De La Rosa, O: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

Those are Mikey Romero’s first A-ball hits, coming in his second game with Salem.