Minor Lines: Wong Is On Fire

Worcester, W 9-1
Wong, C: 2-4, HR, 3 RBI, 2 K
Casas, 1B: 2-5, 1 RBI
Valdez, 2B: 2-4, 2B, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K
Castellanos, RF: 3-4, 2 RBI, 1 BB
Seabold: 7 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K
Politi: 1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB 0 K
German: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
Yup, that’s another homer for Wong. He needs a call-up if for no other reason than the fact that, with five homers in his last six games, he’s the hottest hitter in the entire organization right now.
Portland, W 9-4
Koss, 2B: 2-5, 3 RBI, 1 K
Kavadas, DH: 0-3, 1 R, 2 BB, 2 K
Northcut, 3B: 3-5, HR, 3 RBI, 2 K
Wilson, RF: 2-5, HR, 2 RBI, 2 K
Binelas, 1B: 1-4, 2B, 2 R1 BB, 1 K
Sharp: 3 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
Zeferjahn: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
Scroggins: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, 1 HR
Gettys: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
Nail: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
Big win for Portland in the Northern New England Derby. Winner gets an offseason’s supply of maple syrup.
Greenville, W 3-1
Lugo, 3B-SS: 3-5, 2 RBI
Jimenez, CF: 2-4
Rosier, RF, 2-5, 2B, 1 K, SB
Gonzalez: 4 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 8 K
Cobb: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
Hoffman: 1 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
Celluci: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
Arredondo: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
Mayer, Yorke, and Jordan al got the day off in Greenville (Jordan would strike out in a late-inning appearance) but it looks like Matthew Lugo enjoyed having the spotlight all to himself. His nice day at the plate caps a .353/.405/.608 August with 7 home runs.
Salem, W 6-4
Paulino, SS: 2-5, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 K
Bonaci, 3B: 2-3, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K
Meidroth, DH: 2-4, 1 RBI
Romero, 2B: 2-5, 1 R
Sena: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
De La Rosa, L: 3 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 3 BB 3 K
Jackson: 2 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 1 K
De La Rosa, O: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K
Those are Mikey Romero’s first A-ball hits, coming in his second game with Salem.
