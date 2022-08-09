 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game 111: Atlanta at Boston

Two games in a hurry

By Mike Carlucci
/ new
Boston Red Sox v Chicago Cubs Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Welp. The soft part of the schedule featuring the Kansas City Royals was a bust. In come the defending World Series champions! The Atlanta Braves are in second place in the NL East with a 64-46 record compared to the Sox 54-56 mark. At least they have a three game losing streak heading into Boston?

It’s remarkable that things still aren’t hopeless for the Red Sox. But they can’t keep losing. Charlie Morton enters with a 4.09 ERA (3.95 FIP) against Rich Hill’s 4.52 ERA (4.16 FIP). All things considered it’s not a bad matchup.

Jarren Duran is hitting ninth. Quite the demotion from leadoff hitter. Tommy Pham does have a career .357 OBP (though .315 across two teams this season) so maybe he can get into something of a groove and give the Sox power bats someone to drive in.

Game 111: Braves at Red Sox

Lineup spot Braves Red Sox
Lineup spot Braves Red Sox
1 Ronald Acuna Jr., RG Tommy Pham, LF
2 Dansby Swanson, SS Rafael Devers, 3B
3 Austin Riley, 3B Xander Bogaerts, SS
4 Matt Olson, 1B Alex Verdugo, RG
5 William Contreras, C J.D. Martinez, DH
6 Marcell Ozuna, DH Eric Hosmer, 1B
7 Robbie Grossman, LF Christian Arroyo, 2B
8 Orlando Arcia, 2B Kevin Plawecki, C
9 Michael Harris II, CF Jarren Duran, CF
SP Charlie Morton, RHP Rich Hill, LHP

More From Over the Monster

Loading comments...