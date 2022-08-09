Game 111: Atlanta at Boston

Welp. The soft part of the schedule featuring the Kansas City Royals was a bust. In come the defending World Series champions! The Atlanta Braves are in second place in the NL East with a 64-46 record compared to the Sox 54-56 mark. At least they have a three game losing streak heading into Boston?
It’s remarkable that things still aren’t hopeless for the Red Sox. But they can’t keep losing. Charlie Morton enters with a 4.09 ERA (3.95 FIP) against Rich Hill’s 4.52 ERA (4.16 FIP). All things considered it’s not a bad matchup.
Jarren Duran is hitting ninth. Quite the demotion from leadoff hitter. Tommy Pham does have a career .357 OBP (though .315 across two teams this season) so maybe he can get into something of a groove and give the Sox power bats someone to drive in.
Game 111: Braves at Red Sox
|Lineup spot
|Braves
|Red Sox
|Lineup spot
|Braves
|Red Sox
|1
|Ronald Acuna Jr., RG
|Tommy Pham, LF
|2
|Dansby Swanson, SS
|Rafael Devers, 3B
|3
|Austin Riley, 3B
|Xander Bogaerts, SS
|4
|Matt Olson, 1B
|Alex Verdugo, RG
|5
|William Contreras, C
|J.D. Martinez, DH
|6
|Marcell Ozuna, DH
|Eric Hosmer, 1B
|7
|Robbie Grossman, LF
|Christian Arroyo, 2B
|8
|Orlando Arcia, 2B
|Kevin Plawecki, C
|9
|Michael Harris II, CF
|Jarren Duran, CF
|SP
|Charlie Morton, RHP
|Rich Hill, LHP
