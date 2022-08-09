Things I Am Better And Worse At Than Chris Sale

Chris Sale is out for the rest of this increasingly accursed season after he (allegedly) fell off his bicycle near Boston College. This led me, a guy who doesn’t fall off his bike, to think about what I am almost certainly better or worse at than Sale, who did. The following list is inarguable but necessarily incomplete.
THINGS I AM BETTER AT THAN CHRIS SALE
Riding a bike
Doing crossword puzzles
Making crossword puzzles
Playing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Extended Edition)
Taking photos of my children
Blogging
Fitting into a Star Wars Storm Trooper costume
Playing Fantasy F1 (first place at summer break, woo hoo!)
Getting around New York City
Getting around Hartsdale, New York
Getting around Martha’s Vineyard
Making omelettes
Writing
Editing
Being divorced
Squeezing into a 2008 Honda Fit
Bouldering
Being right-handed
Playing Ice Hockey (Nintendo 8-bit)*
THINGS CHRIS SALE IS BETTER AT THAN ME
Pitching
Changing lightbulbs
Playing basketball
Cutting up Major League Baseball jerseys because you don’t want to wear them
Seeing the top of peoples’ heads
Squeezing through tight spots
Getting into Fenway Park
Making money
Being left-handed
Knowing “what the weather’s like up there”
Hitting
Fielding
Being married
Having children
Constantly being injured
Playing volleyball
Providing shade
Being angry**
* I am better than everyone in the world at Ice Hockey
** Very impressive to beat me on this one
