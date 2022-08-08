Get Yourself to Greenville, South Carolina

Greenville, South Carolina is a wonderful little town. There’s this giant gorge right in the middle of it, with twisting walking paths and rushing water that echoes off of apartment towers and office buildings in a way that’s pretty rare for the downtown of an American city. It’s just a day trip away from the Blue Ridge Mountains, where you can stay at a hotel that would frequently grace the cover of Porch Enthusiast magazine in a universe where magazines still existed and Porch Enthusiast was one of them. And it’s home to any number of excellent little barbecue joints, many of them serving up South Carolina style mustard-based barbecue, which might be the single most underrated barbecue style in a world otherwise dominated by Kansas City’s burnt ends and Texas’s brisket.

But if all of that isn’t enough for you, The Boston Red Sox and the Greenville Board of Tourism are proud to team-up to present the city’s newest attraction.

Thinking this one will make a bunch of you happy:



Per a source, Marcelo Mayer and Blaze Jordan are being promoted from Salem to Greenville. Drive have a home series starting tomorrow. No word yet on countermoves in Greenville. — Chris Hatfield (@SPChrisHatfield) August 8, 2022

Mountains, Mustard, and Marcelo. See Greenvile and die.