Get Yourself to Greenville, South Carolina

One of the South’s most underrated cities has a new reason to visit.

By Dan Secatore
/ new

Greenville, South Carolina is a wonderful little town. There’s this giant gorge right in the middle of it, with twisting walking paths and rushing water that echoes off of apartment towers and office buildings in a way that’s pretty rare for the downtown of an American city. It’s just a day trip away from the Blue Ridge Mountains, where you can stay at a hotel that would frequently grace the cover of Porch Enthusiast magazine in a universe where magazines still existed and Porch Enthusiast was one of them. And it’s home to any number of excellent little barbecue joints, many of them serving up South Carolina style mustard-based barbecue, which might be the single most underrated barbecue style in a world otherwise dominated by Kansas City’s burnt ends and Texas’s brisket.

But if all of that isn’t enough for you, The Boston Red Sox and the Greenville Board of Tourism are proud to team-up to present the city’s newest attraction.

Mountains, Mustard, and Marcelo. See Greenvile and die.

Marcelo Meyer Signing Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

