Red Sox Minor Lines: Wow, What A Boring Day On The Farm

Worcester, L 9-3

Casas, 1B: 2-3, 2 2B, 1 RBI, 1 K Valdez, 2B: 0-4, 0 BB, 0 K Cordero, CF: 1-3, 1 R, 1 K

Bazardo: 3 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K Politi: 2 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Simpson: 1 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 1 BB Shugart: 0.2 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 K Norwood: 1.1 IP 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB 1 K Ort: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Ladies and gentlemen: Franchy Cordero, centerfielder! Sure, it’s been four years since he last played the position even semi-regularly, but I’ve got a feeling that this positional experiment is the one that’s going to click!

Portland, L 6-4

Abreu, CF: 0-3, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 K, 1 SB, 1 CS Koss, SS: 1-4, 1 RBI, 1 K Binelas, 3B: 0-4, 3 K Potts, 1B: 1-4, 2 K Scott, C: 1-3, 1 HR

Kennedy: 3 IP, 1 ER, 1 B, 4 K 1 HR Spacke: 2.1 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K Thompson: 1.2 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 HR Nail: 2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K, 1 HR

It was just a regular ol’ day-off for Ceddane, but man, do these Minor Lines feel kind of empty without him. Abreu is an absolute on-base machine, though, so we’ve got that going for us.

Greenville, L 3-1

Yorke, DH: 0-4, 2 K Lugo, 3B: 0-4, 2 K Kavadas, 1B: 2-4, 2 K Sikes, CF: 1-3, 1 2B, 1 K

Padron-Artiles: 6 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 K, 1 HR Cellucci: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Webb: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Jeez, you know it’s a barren day when Portland’s highlight is a two single day for Kavadas.

Salem, L 3-2

Mayer, DH: 1-3, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 BB Bonaci, SS: 0-2, 1 R, 2 BB, SB Jordan, 1B: 1-3, 1 RBI

Gonzalez: 5 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Cepeda: 2 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 HR

Salem, L 6-5

Mayer, SS: 0-2, 2 BB Bonaci, 2B: 1-2, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 K Paulino, DH: 0-2, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 SB Jordan, 1B: 1-4, 1 RBI

Dobbins: 2.2 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, 1 HR Suero: 0.1 1 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, 1 HR De La Rosa: 3 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Troye: 1.0 IP, 0 H, o ER, 2 BB, 1 K

Three walks on the day for Marcelo; I feel like the Carolina League pitchers are as sick of seeing him down there as I am. Time for a ticket to Greenville. And in case you’re wondering, Bonaci will be able to hold down short when he’s gone: