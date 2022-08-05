The Red Sox are one game under .500 again but with three more games this weekend against a very depleted Kansas City Royals team.
Newcomers Tommy Pham and Eric Hosmer are back in the lineup. Jackie Bradley Jr. is gone. And the rookie Winckowski faves off against the veteran hurler Grienke.
Game 108: Red Sox at Royals
|Lineup spot
|Red Sox
|Royals
|1
|Jarren Duran, CF
|MJ Melendez, CF
|2
|Tommy Pham, LF
|Michael Massey, 2B
|3
|Rafael Devers, 3B
|Salvador Perez, C
|4
|Xander Bogaerts, SS
|Vinnie Pasquantino, DH
|5
|Alex Verdugo, RG
|Hunter Dozier, 3B
|6
|J.D. Martinez, DH
|Nick Pratto, 1B
|7
|Eric Hosmer, 1B
|Nate Eaton, RF
|8
|Reese McGuire, C
|Kyle Isbel, CF
|9
|Yolmer Sánchez, 2B
|Nicky Lopez, SS
|SP
|Josh Winckowski, RHP
|Zack Greinke, RHP
