Game 108: Red Sox at Royals

Rookie vs the veteran

By Mike Carlucci
Milwaukee Brewers vs. Boston Red Sox Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

The Red Sox are one game under .500 again but with three more games this weekend against a very depleted Kansas City Royals team.

Newcomers Tommy Pham and Eric Hosmer are back in the lineup. Jackie Bradley Jr. is gone. And the rookie Winckowski faves off against the veteran hurler Grienke.

Lineup spot Red Sox Royals
1 Jarren Duran, CF MJ Melendez, CF
2 Tommy Pham, LF Michael Massey, 2B
3 Rafael Devers, 3B Salvador Perez, C
4 Xander Bogaerts, SS Vinnie Pasquantino, DH
5 Alex Verdugo, RG Hunter Dozier, 3B
6 J.D. Martinez, DH Nick Pratto, 1B
7 Eric Hosmer, 1B Nate Eaton, RF
8 Reese McGuire, C Kyle Isbel, CF
9 Yolmer Sánchez, 2B Nicky Lopez, SS
SP Josh Winckowski, RHP Zack Greinke, RHP

