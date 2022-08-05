Daily Red Sox Links: Jackie Bradley Jr., Eric Hosmer, J.D. Martinez

Jackie Bradley Jr. is sadly no longer on the Red Sox’s roster. At least they didn’t trade for him or anything like that. Oh wait, I’m being told that they did. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

Speaking of trades, if you’re still wondering what the decision-makers in the Red Sox’s front office were thinking during the trade deadline, look no further. (Chad Jennings; The Athletic)

At least the Red Sox weren’t interested in shelling out big bucks for Eric Hosmer. They got that part right. (Nick O’Malley; MassLive)

It looked very possible that J.D. Martinez could have gotten dealt, but the Red Sox’s All-Star designated hitter is still in Boston believe it or not. (Peter Abraham; Boston Globe)

Imagine being Christian Vázquez this week. It can’t have been easy or a particularly normal feeling to go from being a member of the Red Sox playing in Houston one minute to being an Astro playing against Boston the next. (Rob Bradford; WEEI/Audacy)