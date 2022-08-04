Filed under: Game thread: Red Sox at Royals We’ll never be Royals, Royals By Mike Carlucci@mikecarlucci Aug 4, 2022, 8:12pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game thread: Red Sox at Royals Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Matt Thomas/MLB Photos via Getty Images Eric Hosmer makes his Red Sox debut in his old home. More From Over the Monster On Deck Podcast: MLB Draft and Trade Deadline with Ian Cundall OTM Open Thread 8/4: It is Thursday Red Sox Minor Lines: Ain’t No Homer Like A Debut Homer Daily Red Sox Links: Eric Hosmer, Chaim Bloom, Xander Bogaerts Game Thread: Red Sox at Astros We started this Loading comments...
Loading comments...