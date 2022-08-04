Red Sox Minor Lines: Ain’t No Homer Like A Debut Homer

Worcester, L 3-1

Casas, 1B: 0-4, 3 K Valdez, 2B: 1-4, HR, K Downs, 3B: 0-3, 3 K

Keller: 6 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 10 K, 1 HR Bazardo: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, 1 HR German: 1.1. IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

Jeter Downs has seven strikeouts in his last three games. I’m not going to look up the record for most strikeouts in three straight games, because I don’t want to start my day on a depressing note and I’m sure that’s not close to the record anyway, but, damn, that’s a lot of Ks. On a more positive note, brand new Sox prospect Enmanuel Valdez did this for the 21st time this season:

Red Sox organizational debut dinger pic.twitter.com/6LJneXYVDc — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) August 3, 2022

Portland, L 9-5

Rafaela, CF: 0-4, 1 RBI, GIDP Koss, 2B: 1-3, 2B, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K Binelas, 1B: 1-4, HR, 2 EBI, 1 K Hamilton, 22: 0-3, 1 R 1 BB, 1 K, SB Northcut, 3B: 1-4 1 RBI, 2 K Abreu, LF: 1-4, 2 K

Santos: 4.1 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 7 K Spacke: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K Gomez: 3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, 1 HR Bryant: 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

Wilyer Abreu’s organizational debut wasn’t as exciting as his fellow Vazquez trade piece. The highlight of the day was one of those “doesn’t really show up in the box score” plays, as David Hamilton, who had just stolen his 50th base of the season moments before, somehow did this on a groundout to second:

Boston Red Sox prospect David Hamilton just scored from second on a groundout. He did this moments after stealing his 50th base. pic.twitter.com/kXbwcAXotX — Hunter Noll (@Hunter_Noll) August 3, 2022

Greenville, L 6-5

Yorke, 2B: 0-5, 1 K Sikes, LF: 2-4, HR, 2B, 2R Kavadas, DH: 0-3 1 BB, 2 K McDonough, CF: 1-3, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K

Drohan: 5.1 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K, 1 HR Arredondo: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Cellucci: 0.1 IP, 3 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 0 K, 1 HR Scroggins: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

Sikes has been better in Greenville than he was in Salem. That’s the power of mustard-based barbecue sauce, folks.

Salem, L 8-6

Mayer, SS: 2-3, 1 2B, 1 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB 1 K, SB

Bonaci, 2B: 1-4, 2 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 K, SB

Paulino, 3B: 0-3, 2 BB, 1 K

Jordan, 1B: 0-3, 1 RBI, 1 K

Jackson: 3 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

Bautista: 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

Lucas: 1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

Loubier: 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

We have no idea how the rest of the big league season is going to play out. But if things stay bleak, we’ll always have Marcelo Mayer’s box scores.