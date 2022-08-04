On Deck Podcast: MLB Draft and Trade Deadline with Ian Cundall

Welcome back to the On Deck Podcast. On Episode 33, Shelly Verougstraete and Bob Osgood welcomed the director of scouting from soxprospects.com as well as the host of the Sox Prospects Podcast, Ian Cundall to the show to discuss the Red Sox picks in the MLB Draft, the recent trade deadline, and this year’s risers and fallers on the Sox Prospects rankings. Follow Ian at @IanCundall on Twitter.

The Red Sox drafted Tommy Romero, Cutter Coffey, and Roman Anthony on day one of the draft, a trio of prep hitters. We reviewed the three players, and how their varying bonuses aren’t consistent with their draft slot. We discussed Jud Fabian, who did not come to an agreement with the Red Sox a year ago, and lost out on a million dollars by waiting a year. Brooks Brannon, ninth-round pick, received the fourth highest bonus, and Dalton Rogers (third round) and Noah Dean (fifth round) will both get a shot as starting pitchers despite their relief success in college.

With Christian Vazquez and Jake Diekman going out, and Tommy Pham, Eric Hosmer, and Reese McGuire coming in, we each gave our thoughts on the recent trade deadline and whether the “buy and sell” approach was the right move for this season and in the future.

Some notable risers in Ian’s prospect rankings this year include Miguel Bleis, Brayan Bello, and Ceddanne Rafaela, as well as Marcelo Mayer passing Triston Casas for the number one spot. Niko Kavadas is destroying low-minors competition but how will his first-base / offense only profile play out long-term? Finally, we say goodbye to Jay Groome and review Jeter Downs and Gilberto Jimenez falling outside of the top-20 of the mid-season rankings.

