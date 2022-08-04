Daily Red Sox Links: Eric Hosmer, Chaim Bloom, Xander Bogaerts

In a way, Eric Hosmer will be coming home and playing his first game with the Red Sox all at once this week. (Lauren Campbell; NESN)

Chaim Bloom has some explaining to do, but how he maneuvers his discussions with Xander Bogaerts is the top priority. (Chris Cotillo; MassLive)

The Red Sox made a lot of noise at the trade deadline, but it doesn’t seem to have changed anything significantly for the better. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

Jen McCaffrey puts all the pieces of the puzzle together, at least from a roster construction perspective. (Jen McCaffrey; The Athletic)

With the trade deadline in the rearview mirror, Nathan Eovaldi believes the Red Sox can just focus on playing (and winning) baseball games again. (Alex Reimer; WEEI/Audacy)

Of course, if the Red Sox end up in the postseason, their trade deadline activity might look great in retrospect. However, actually getting that far looks unlikely. (Nick Goss; NBC Sports Boston)

Well, at least there will be no more trade talk for awhile ... never mind. (Tim Kelly; WEEI/Audacy)