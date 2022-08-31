Daily Links: Where Did JD’s Power Go?

It’s been an interesting journey to the bigs for Zack Kelly, one that has included D2 college baseball and a $500 signing bonus. Yes, you read that right: $500 (God, MLB front offices are something else. . . ) (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)

It’s almost time for September call-ups. Here’s what we might see from the Sox. (Chad Jennings, The Athletic)

The player to be named later in the Diekman deal has been named, and what a name it is: Taylor Broadway is coming to a Red Sox farm team near you. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

Jarren Duran’s struggling this year - with the mental side of the game as well as the physical. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

JD Martinez thinks he knows why his power has disappeared. (Keagan Stiefel, NESN)