Minor Lines: Wong Says Goodbye, Mata Says Hello?

Worcester, L 14-3

Casas, 1B: 1-3, 1 K Wong, C: 1-3, HR, 1 BB, 1 K Duran, DF: 1-5, 1 K Valdez, 2B: 1-4, 2 RBI

Mata: 3 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 1 K Shugart: 2 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K, 1 HR Danish: 1 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Simpson: 1 IP, 3 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 K, 1 HR Feltman: 1 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Hernandez: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 K Thompson: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

That’s a lot of walks for Mata in his AAA debut. Nice of Darwinzon and Danish to make him feel better by showing him that major league pitchers can be terrible, too.

And yes, of course Connor Wong had yet another good game. Both Wong and Reese McGuire are making a strong case to be on the 26-man roster next year - which isn’t necessarily a good thing for production out of the catcher’s spot.

Portland, W 9-7

Koss, SS: 3-5, HR, 2 R, 3 RBI, 1 K Abreu, CF: 3-4, 3 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB Scott, DH: 2-4, 2B, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K

Hart: 4 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K Spacke: 1.1 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Mosqueda: 1.1 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 K, 1 HR Gomez: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Wallace: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Kennedy: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Mosqueda with the rare “number in every column of the box score” game. They should’ve come up with a catchier name for that, if you ask me.

Greenville, L 2-1

Mayer, SS: 0-4, 2 K Yorke, 2B: 1-3, 1 BB, 1 SB Lugo: 1-3, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K Jordan: 1-4, 2 K

Padron-Artiles: 5.2, 5 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K Guerrero: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Webb: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

Greenville combines for just three hits on the night, all singles. When they faced Rome’s Luis De Avila earlier in the season, though, he threw a seven-inning no-hitter, so I guess this was better.

Salem, L 11-6

Miller, 1B: 2-4, 2 HR, 4 RBI Paulino: 3B: 1-5, 1 K Bonaci, SS: 0-2, 1 R, 3 BB

Dobbins: 2.2 IP, 8 H, 6 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, 2 HR Loubier: 2.1 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Ramirez: 2.2 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K Cepeda: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 Er, 1 BB, 1 K

Was a two-homer game enough to help Tyler Miller feel better about a season in which he’s hit .213/.283/.340? Probably not, but I hope he had some fun after the game in Augusta, anyway.