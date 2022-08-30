The Red Seat Podcast: Eyes to 2023

Good morning and welcome back to another edition of “The Red Seat” podcast. On this episode of the show we take a look at the recent roster moves by the Red Sox and the impact they may have on building the team for 2023. Why did it take so long for the team to call up Zack Kelly? Why bring up Kaleb Ort rather than Frank German or Eduard Bazardo? Will Triston Casas or Connor Wong be called up on September 1st? All of these questions are addressed while we continue to discuss what information we can glean about next year from the very nearly mathematically eliminated 2022 Red Sox.

Lastly, we answered a bunch of your listener questions before ending the show.

