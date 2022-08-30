OTM Open Thread 8/30: It is Tuesday

Happy Tuesday. Win two, lose two. Well, with a three game series the Red Sox can still take this from the Minnesota Twins with victories today and tomorrow. With more than as month of baseball left better to see them hanging around than and July of suffering. First pitch tonight is 7:40 PM ET. Kutter Crawford vs Chris Archer (for real this time!). Talk about what you want, get ready for September and maybe callups...and be good to one another.