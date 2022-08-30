Daily Links: Bloom And Cora Aren’t Going Anywhere

The offense has gotten the lion’s share of the blame for this year’s collapse. But as Alex Speier points out, the pitching has been brutal. Since the start of July, the Sox have allowed an MLB-high 320 runs - over twice as many as the Dodgers. (Alex Speirer, Boston Globe)

In an attempt to not be the worst AL pitching staff, the Sox have begun a process of bullpen blood letting. Here’s the latest on the new guys. (Rob Bradford, WEEI)

After one of the best starts of his career, Rich Hill went deep on the difference between pitching and throwing. (Rob Bradford, WEEI)

If you’re not on Twitter, then congratulations. You are a personal hero of mine and an inspiration for all of humanity. If you are on Twitter though, you’ve probably seen rumblings about Bloom and Cora being canned. But this most insidery of MLB insiders says it’s not happening. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

Today’s links are a little depressing (as has been the case for the past six weeks). So cleanse your palate by reading about a struggling Yankees team and Aroldis Chapman’s poisonous tattoo. (The Athletic, Chris Kirschner)