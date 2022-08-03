The Red Seat Podcast: Trade Deadline Special

Good morning and welcome to a fresh new episode of “The Red Seat” podcast. On today’s show I am joined by both Keaton and Shelly to breakdown the moves that were made at the deadline as well as the moves that weren’t made. In this episode you will find the following:

A recap of all of the trades that were made by the Red Sox.

A discussion about whether or not this roster is better than it was before the deadline.

Is this team good enough to make the playoffs now?

Why did Bloom decide not to sell J.D. Martinez, Rich Hill, Nathan Eovaldi, and other players on expiring deals?

What is the point of bringing in rental players like Tommy Pham?

Will Pham, Reese McGuire and Eric Hosmer be good fits in this clubhouse?

What is the Red Sox long term plan at catcher?

Shelly gives us full scouting reports on all of the new prospects acquired in these trades.

Lastly, we answered a bunch of your listener questions before ending the show.

We hope you enjoyed the show and if you did, make sure you subscribe to us on iTunes, Google Podcast, Spotify, or Stitcher. Also give the show a review. Five star reviews help us get in more ears and grow the show. Be sure to also follow us on Twitter. You can find Keaton @TheSpokenKeats, Shelly (@ShellyV_643) and you can find me @DevJake. Thanks for listening!