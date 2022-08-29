 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OTM Open Thread 8/29: It is Monday

That’s the North

By Mike Carlucci
Tampa Bay Rays v Boston Red Sox

Happy Monday! The Boston Red Sox took 2 out of 3 from the Tampa Bay Rays. J.D. Martinez hit his first home run of the second half. And the bullpen is being rebuilt with some minor league reinforcements. Triston Casas looms on the horizon. The next three games are in Minneapolis against the Minnesota Twins. With injuries of their own the Twins have been scuffling. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET, Kutter Crawford against old nemesis Chris Archer. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

