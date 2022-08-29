Minor Lines: Triston Casas Is Good At Hitting Baseballs

Worcester, W 7-5

Casas, 1B: 2-4, HR, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB Wong, C: 0-4, 1 BB, 2 K Valdez, 2B: 2-5, 2B, 2 R, 1 RBI, 3 K

Winckowski: 4.1 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 K Hartlieb: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Politi: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K German: 1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K, 1 K

So, Winckowski didn’t really seem to get any kind of bounce from going back to AAA, huh? I think it’s safe to say that he’s exhausted. Casas, on the other hand, is still going strong, just hoping for the call. Poor guy, waiting by the phone everyday like a teenager jilted before prom.

Can confirm: Triston Casas is good. pic.twitter.com/u3Ga3ypWMb — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) August 28, 2022

Portland, 4-1

Hamilton: 2B: 2-3, HR, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, SB Abreu, CF: 1-3, HR, 1 BB, 2 K Koss, SS: 1-4, 3B, 1 RBI, 1 Kavadas, 1 B: 1-4, 1 RBI, 3 K

Van Belle: 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K Scroggins: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K Nail: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

David Hamilton stuffed the box score about as much as you possibly can:

Have a DAY DavId Hamilton.



The Boston Red Sox prospect is 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run (10), a steal (58), and this phenomenal play at second base. pic.twitter.com/iyreRgTE31 — Hunter Noll (@Hunter_Noll) August 28, 2022

Greenville, L 5-3

Mayer, SS: 0-3, 1 BB, 3 K Yorke, 2B: 0-5, 1 K Lugo, DH: 2-4, 2B Jordan, 3B: 1-4, 1 R, 1 K

Olds: 5 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Campbell: 1 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K, 1 HR DiValerio: 2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K, 2 HR Cellucci: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

There’s not much of a season left for Yorke to turn things around, and so far, he’s ending it on a .205/.276/.375 month.

Salem, L 2-0

Bonaci, SS: 0-4, 1 K Lopez, RF: 1-3, 1 BB Mejicano, 1B: 1-4 Simas, CF: 1-3, 1 K

Encarnacion: 3.1 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 5 K Lucas: 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 1 K Troye: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

A day without a single extra base hit for Salem. I appreciate minimalism as much as the next person, but that’s a little much.