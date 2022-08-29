Minor Lines: Triston Casas Is Good At Hitting Baseballs

Worcester, W 7-5
Casas, 1B: 2-4, HR, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB
Wong, C: 0-4, 1 BB, 2 K
Valdez, 2B: 2-5, 2B, 2 R, 1 RBI, 3 K
Winckowski: 4.1 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 K
Hartlieb: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
Politi: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
German: 1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K, 1 K
So, Winckowski didn’t really seem to get any kind of bounce from going back to AAA, huh? I think it’s safe to say that he’s exhausted. Casas, on the other hand, is still going strong, just hoping for the call. Poor guy, waiting by the phone everyday like a teenager jilted before prom.
Can confirm: Triston Casas is good. pic.twitter.com/u3Ga3ypWMb— Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) August 28, 2022
Portland, 4-1
Hamilton: 2B: 2-3, HR, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, SB
Abreu, CF: 1-3, HR, 1 BB, 2 K
Koss, SS: 1-4, 3B, 1 RBI, 1
Kavadas, 1 B: 1-4, 1 RBI, 3 K
Van Belle: 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K
Scroggins: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
Nail: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
David Hamilton stuffed the box score about as much as you possibly can:
Have a DAY DavId Hamilton.— Hunter Noll (@Hunter_Noll) August 28, 2022
The Boston Red Sox prospect is 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run (10), a steal (58), and this phenomenal play at second base. pic.twitter.com/iyreRgTE31
Greenville, L 5-3
Mayer, SS: 0-3, 1 BB, 3 K
Yorke, 2B: 0-5, 1 K
Lugo, DH: 2-4, 2B
Jordan, 3B: 1-4, 1 R, 1 K
Olds: 5 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
Campbell: 1 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K, 1 HR
DiValerio: 2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K, 2 HR
Cellucci: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
There’s not much of a season left for Yorke to turn things around, and so far, he’s ending it on a .205/.276/.375 month.
Salem, L 2-0
Bonaci, SS: 0-4, 1 K
Lopez, RF: 1-3, 1 BB
Mejicano, 1B: 1-4
Simas, CF: 1-3, 1 K
Encarnacion: 3.1 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 5 K
Lucas: 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 1 K
Troye: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
A day without a single extra base hit for Salem. I appreciate minimalism as much as the next person, but that’s a little much.
