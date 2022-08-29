Daily Links: Red Sox Slugger Aaron Judge?

At least one local writer is convinced that the Sox are going to sign are going to sign Aaron Judge this offseason. I’m not nearly as sure of that as he is, but it certainly would be explosive. And, as someone who frequently drives down I-95 through Connecticut, I know I sure wouldn’t mind that whole roadway being burned to the ground, so let’s do it, let’s get nuts. (Alex Reimer, WEEI)

With rookie Julio Rodriguez inking a big deal with the Mariners, Alex Speier examines the Sox recent reluctance to sign their own homegrown stars. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

Jarren Duran’s heading back to Worcester. What’s he going to work on down there? Well, Alex Cora wants him to stop going for so much power at the plate. (Ian Browne, MLB.com)

Christian Arroyo’s bat is too hot to get stuck on the bench with Trevor Story’s return, so the Sox will be trying him out at first. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)