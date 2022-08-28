 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 128: Rays at Red Sox

Get out the brooms!

By Mike Carlucci
Tampa Bay Rays v Boston Red Sox Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images

After weeks and weeks and weeks of hearing about the Red Sox not winning a series against an AL East opponent the Sox sure took 2 our of 3 against the Rays quickly. And while they were swept, 2 games out of 3 against the Toronto Blue Jays were competitive. The season isn’t over just yet. At least there’s a chance even a Sox team not playoff bound finishes respectably.

Trevor Story is getting a day after coming off the IL which was the plan - and a good place to get Christian Arroyo into the lineup.

Can Nick Pivetta and Corey Kluber match Rich Hill’s breakneck pace? Probably not, but on a warm August day everyone on the field would appreciate it.

Lineup spot Rays Red Sox
1 Yandy Diaz, 3B Tommy Pham, LF
2 Manual Margot, RF Alex Verdugo, RF
3 David Peralta, DH Xander Bogaerts, SS
4 Harold Ramirez, 1B Rafael Devers, 3B
5 Randy Arozarena, LF J.D. Martinez, DH
6 Isaac Paredes, 2B Christian Arroyo, 2B
7 Taylor Walls, SS Reese McGuire, C
8 Christian Bethancourt, C Enrique Hernandez, CF
9 Jose Siri, CF Franchy Cordero, 1B
SP Corey Kluber, RHP Nick Pivetta, RHP

