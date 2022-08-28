After weeks and weeks and weeks of hearing about the Red Sox not winning a series against an AL East opponent the Sox sure took 2 our of 3 against the Rays quickly. And while they were swept, 2 games out of 3 against the Toronto Blue Jays were competitive. The season isn’t over just yet. At least there’s a chance even a Sox team not playoff bound finishes respectably.
Trevor Story is getting a day after coming off the IL which was the plan - and a good place to get Christian Arroyo into the lineup.
Can Nick Pivetta and Corey Kluber match Rich Hill’s breakneck pace? Probably not, but on a warm August day everyone on the field would appreciate it.
Game 128: Rays at Red Sox
|Lineup spot
|Rays
|Red Sox
|1
|Yandy Diaz, 3B
|Tommy Pham, LF
|2
|Manual Margot, RF
|Alex Verdugo, RF
|3
|David Peralta, DH
|Xander Bogaerts, SS
|4
|Harold Ramirez, 1B
|Rafael Devers, 3B
|5
|Randy Arozarena, LF
|J.D. Martinez, DH
|6
|Isaac Paredes, 2B
|Christian Arroyo, 2B
|7
|Taylor Walls, SS
|Reese McGuire, C
|8
|Christian Bethancourt, C
|Enrique Hernandez, CF
|9
|Jose Siri, CF
|Franchy Cordero, 1B
|SP
|Corey Kluber, RHP
|Nick Pivetta, RHP
