Game 126: Rays at Red Sox

It was all thunderbolts and lightning this afternoon. Hard pouring rain. Monsoon in Boston. Alas it was in the four o’clock hour. And the Red Sox, likely, will still play the Tampa Bay Rays tonight on Apple TV+. Likely because there is another band of storms on the way. These could miss Boston, could be mild, or could encourage a rain delay/postponement.

Fresh off a sweep at the hand of the Blue Jays there is essentially just a month of irrelevance remaining for the Sox faithful.

Michael Wacha, a signing that worked remarkably well this season will likely depart Boston via free agency and find a new home for 2023. This year, however, he’s tossed 83 innings 2.28 ERA/ 3.61 FIP around some time on the IL. The former St. Louis Cardinal hasn’t always had the strikeout stuff from earlier in his career this season but has limited walks and hits to be the most consistent starter the Red Sox have.

JT Chargois was originally drafted by the Minnesota Twins in 2012 and made his MLB debut against the Red Sox on June 11, 2016. His nickname is Shaq. Who are we to question this. He’s apparently been pegged for opener duty, although his three games with the Rays in 2022 have been in the fifth, eighth, and eleventh innings, respectively.

Rafael Devers gets a night off the same day as Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez signed a massive deal. Eat your heart out, Devers. (but seriously, Mr. Bloom and co. if you’re reading this sign Raffy)

The structure of Julio Rodriguez's massive extension is very complicated, but the topline details, sources tell ESPN: $210 million guaranteed over 14 years with the ability to grow to well over $400M. Includes player and team options.



The great @JesseSanchezMLB was on the deal. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 26, 2022