Red Sox Minor Lines: Triumph In Worcester, Tragedy In Portland

Worcester, W 9-1

Wong, C: 2-5, 2 HR, 2 R, 5 RBI Casas, 1B: 2-5, 1 R, 1 K Castellanos, RF: 2-5, HR, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 K

Santos: 6 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 11 K Politi: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Hartlieb: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Feltman: 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Victor Santos, ladies and gentlemen! It’s been a bit of rough transition up to AAA, as is to be expected, but that’s about as dominant as AAA starts get. Meanwhile, speaking of dominant, Connor Wong cannot be stopped right now. He isn’t so much knocking on the door as he is running into at full speed, like there’s a kitten trapped in a fire on the other side.

I don’t know what else Connor Wong can do to get a promotion.



Considering where this team is at, there’s zero excuse for him to be rotting away at AAA.



pic.twitter.com/FM9v2LY5E7 — Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) August 26, 2022

Portland, W 9-0

Story, 2B: 3-4, HR, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 K Rafaela, CF: 1-1, 2B, 1 R, 1 RBI Northcut, 3B: 1-3, HR, 2 R, 1 RBI, 2 K

Sharp: 6 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K Nail: 2 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Gomez: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

Before we dive into the bad news, let’s all take a moment to appreciate yet another wonder catch from Ceddanne:

Ceddanne Rafaela with another webgem tonight...wait for end to see David Hamilton just smile and I imagine him telling Trevor Story that this happens every other night #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/yo092v70UP — Joe Bailey (@joebaileysports) August 26, 2022

What a play! Everyone happy? Feeling good? Ok, well now the bad news; he was hit on the wrist in his next at-bat and appeared to be in serious pain as he left the game. That’s probably the last we’ll see of Ceddanne this year. Let’s hope there are no long-term effects and that we see him in Fenway some time in 2023.

Greenville, W 6-0

Yorke, 2B: 1-3, 2B, 1 K Jordan, 3B: 2-3 Jimenez, 1-3, 2 K

Cobb: 3.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K, 1 HR DiValerio: 2 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Cellucci: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 1 BB, 3 K

Greenville, L 3-2

Yorke, 2B: 1-4, HR, 2 RBI, 1 K Mayer, DH: 0-3, 3 K Lugo, 3B: 2-3, CS Jordan, 1B: 0-3, 2 K

Gonzalez: 4 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K Campbell: 2.1 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, 1 HR

Has someone discovered Marcelo’s kryptonite, and is it the 7-inning double header? Let’s hope so, actually; would be pretty great if his only weakness was a game format that doesn’t even exist in the bigs.

Salem, L 8-7

Bonaci, SS: 1-6, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K Paulino, 3B: 1-5, 2B, 1 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 1 K Lopez, RF: 2-6, 1 R, 2 K Miller, DH: 2-6, 1 R, 1 RBI

Sena: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 K, 1 HR Bautista: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Jackson: 3.1 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Troye: 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Hoffman: 3 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 K Loubier: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, BB, 0 K

It’s Everybody Gets To Pitch Day in Salem, with some unearned runs dished out to a few lucky participants. Meanwhile, uh, Eddison Paulino has reached based in 27 straight games? Feel like we need to be talking more about Eddison Paulino, people!