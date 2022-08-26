 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Red Sox Minor Lines: Triumph In Worcester, Tragedy In Portland

By Dan Secatore
/ new

Worcester, W 9-1

Wong, C: 2-5, 2 HR, 2 R, 5 RBI

Casas, 1B: 2-5, 1 R, 1 K

Castellanos, RF: 2-5, HR, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 K

Santos: 6 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 11 K

Politi: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Hartlieb: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

Feltman: 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Victor Santos, ladies and gentlemen! It’s been a bit of rough transition up to AAA, as is to be expected, but that’s about as dominant as AAA starts get. Meanwhile, speaking of dominant, Connor Wong cannot be stopped right now. He isn’t so much knocking on the door as he is running into at full speed, like there’s a kitten trapped in a fire on the other side.

Portland, W 9-0

Story, 2B: 3-4, HR, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 K

Rafaela, CF: 1-1, 2B, 1 R, 1 RBI

Northcut, 3B: 1-3, HR, 2 R, 1 RBI, 2 K

Sharp: 6 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

Nail: 2 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Gomez: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

Before we dive into the bad news, let’s all take a moment to appreciate yet another wonder catch from Ceddanne:

What a play! Everyone happy? Feeling good? Ok, well now the bad news; he was hit on the wrist in his next at-bat and appeared to be in serious pain as he left the game. That’s probably the last we’ll see of Ceddanne this year. Let’s hope there are no long-term effects and that we see him in Fenway some time in 2023.

Greenville, W 6-0

Yorke, 2B: 1-3, 2B, 1 K

Jordan, 3B: 2-3

Jimenez, 1-3, 2 K

Cobb: 3.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K, 1 HR

DiValerio: 2 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

Cellucci: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 1 BB, 3 K

Greenville, L 3-2

Yorke, 2B: 1-4, HR, 2 RBI, 1 K

Mayer, DH: 0-3, 3 K

Lugo, 3B: 2-3, CS

Jordan, 1B: 0-3, 2 K

Gonzalez: 4 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

Campbell: 2.1 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, 1 HR

Has someone discovered Marcelo’s kryptonite, and is it the 7-inning double header? Let’s hope so, actually; would be pretty great if his only weakness was a game format that doesn’t even exist in the bigs.

Salem, L 8-7

Bonaci, SS: 1-6, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K

Paulino, 3B: 1-5, 2B, 1 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 1 K

Lopez, RF: 2-6, 1 R, 2 K

Miller, DH: 2-6, 1 R, 1 RBI

Sena: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 K, 1 HR

Bautista: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

Jackson: 3.1 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

Troye: 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

Hoffman: 3 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

Loubier: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, BB, 0 K

It’s Everybody Gets To Pitch Day in Salem, with some unearned runs dished out to a few lucky participants. Meanwhile, uh, Eddison Paulino has reached based in 27 straight games? Feel like we need to be talking more about Eddison Paulino, people!

More From Over the Monster

Loading comments...