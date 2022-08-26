OTM Open Thread 8/26: It is Friday

TGIF. Sadly that means a weekend series for the Red Sox against the Tampa Bay Rays. After begin swept at home by the Blue Jays the Sox sit 17 games back of first place, 8 games back of the Wild Card, and 5.5 games behind the Baltimore Orioles who are supposed to be purposefully rebuilding/tanking/whatever. The Chaim Bloom era oversaw trading the best Sox farm system produced player in 100 years and two last place finishes. There’s a lot of work for 2023 and if Rafael Devers is truly on the trade block it’ll be along rebuild. Tonight’s game is on Apple TV+ so at 7:10 PM get ready for Michael Wacha against Tampa. Talk about what you want, think about the broadcast crew for next year, and be good to one another.