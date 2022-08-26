 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Pre-Cap Pod: Brayan Bello Makes Us Happy, The Tampa Bay Rays Do Not

We look back on a wild series against the Jays, and look ahead to a team we hate.

By Dan Secatore and Keaton_DeRocher
/ new
Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

We recorded this one at midnight, shortly after the Sox stranded 28 runners while blowing one of the most frustrating games of the year. So needless to say, things were a little loopy. But that didn’t stop Dan from starting up the Brayan Bello Hype Train and sending it careening off into the unknown future.

We tried to put Bello’s performance into context, talked about who we’d like to see in the lineup for the rest of the season, and then yelled about the Rays and their assembly line of unknown players who are somehow productive despite being bad at baseball.

Pop in your earbuds and fold some laundry with us, it’s Pre-Cap Pod time.

