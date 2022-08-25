Today In Red Sox History: The Nick Punto Trade

During the John Henry and Co. era of Red Sox baseball, there are a few days that just stand out: Aaron Boone, the A-Rod vs Tek game, trading Nomar, 2004 ALCS Game 4, winning the 2004 World series...and the Dodgers trade. With no disrespect to the 2007 World Series (or 2013 or 2018), the trade of Manny Ramirez, the passing of Johnny Pesky or Jerry Remy, or the departure of Don Orsillo, these were the “whoa” moments and most of them were positive.

#ThankYou Josh Beckett, Carl Crawford, Adrian Gonzalez & Nick Punto for your dedication to the @RedSox and the Boston community. — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 25, 2012

It was a heck of a trade:

Red Sox get: Ivan De Jesus, James Loney, Allen Webster, Rubby De La Rosa, Jerry Sands

Dodgers get: Josh Beckett, Carl Crawford. Adrian Gonzalez, Nick Punto, (not Kevin) cash

It’s hard to even compare this to anything else. Adrian Gonzalez himself was acquired via a huge trade for Anthony Rizzo, and received a long contract extension. Josh Beckett was the return for Hanley Ramirez and the hero of 2007. Carl Crawford was one fo the best players in baseball before years on artificial turf put an end to his knees. These were big commitments. The Dodgers, clouded in scandal by Frank McCourt, saw them as the way forward.

Today in OTM History:

How Do You Like Ben Cherington Now? - Even 10 years later it’s hard to evaluate Ben Cherington. He wasn’t the one who signed the deals and he did transform the team for 2013 but back-to-back last place seasons after that make the picture very cloudy.

Red Sox - Dodgers Blockbuster Officially Done - Can you believe it? Bobby Valentine couldn’t.

Meet the Newest Red Sox, Courtesy of the Dodgers - Over the Monster introduced Red Sox Nation to the newcomers.

Silverman: Red Sox - Dodgers Blockbuster is Done - The story just kept developing...

Breaking down the money in the Red Sox, Dodgers blockbuster - There were some financial implications. The Dodgers really, really, really wanted Adrian Gonzalez.

Today in Red Sox History

1967

Dean Chance throws his second no-hitter of the month, defeating the Indians 2-1 at Cleveland Municipal Stadium. On August 5, the Twins’ 26-year-old right-hander hurled five perfect innings in an abbreviated game against the Red Sox.

2013

When he goes deep off KC’s Ervin Santana, Bryce Harper becomes the third player in baseball history to hit 40 homers before his 21st birthday. The Washington outfielder joins Mel Ott and Tony Conigliaro, who hit 61 and 56 round-trippers, respectively, for the Giants and Red Sox, before reaching their age of majority.

Today in Red Sox Birthdays

It’s a quiet day for these with Deven Marrero (32), Andy Abad (50), Jim Suckecki, and Rube Kroh.

Many thanks to Baseball-Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History for assistance here, and thanks to Battery Power for the inspiration for these posts.