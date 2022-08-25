Game 125: Blue Jays at Red Sox

Last week I said this about Kutter Crawford:

The Red Sox send Kutter Crawford out against the Baltimore Orioles tonight. Since July 4th Crawford has tossed at least five innings every time out and allowed more than three runs just once. He’s handled the Yankees, Blue Jays, Rays, and Astros. His lone blowup of this stretch was against the Kansas City Royals. You can’t win them all. Kutter Crawford has shown he belongs in a major league rotation, which is no small feat. He enters tonight with an ERA of 4.18 against a FIP of 3.88.

Of course, that show of confidence immediately blew up in my face. He had easily his worst start yielding 9 runs in 3.2 innings including 3 homers. You know what, I’m standing by it. Crawford can handle this lineup. And he’s got the real defense going tonight. Sorry Bobby D but it’s nice to see Xander back. Although the kid didn’t embarrass himself out there. I wonder...

Kevin Gausman though is a machine. He’s already faced Boston four times and the Jays won all four games. He’s allowed 4 runs. Total. Four runs in four games! He’s struck out 37 and walked 2. How is this real? Like, he’s good do doubt but against the Red Sox this year he’s an ace among aces.

J.D. Martinez is batting third. In August 2022. Sure, whatever.

It’s Italian American Heritage night so, I don’t know, maybe that’ll bring more luck than Star Wars night did. Maybe these nights actually bad luck?