MLB, Red Sox Announce 2023 Schedule

Just as the flame truly begins to die out on the 2022 season, Major League Baseball and the Boston Red Sox are proud to announce 2023! 162 new games full of hope, dream, and wins. Well, hopefully wins.
Highlights:
- Opening Day at home against the Baltimore Orioles...on March 30.
- Three games against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field July 14, 15, 16.
- Hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts August 25, 26, 27.
- A West Coast swing May 19-28 with three games each against the San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels (no longer of Anaheim but featuring Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani and a cast of thousands!), and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Get your coffee and energy drinks ready for some late nights!
- Hosting the New York Mets July 22, 23 (Nomar’s birthday), 24.
- The longest homestand of the year August 4-13 with three games against the Toronto Blue Jays, four against the Kansas City Royals, and three against the Detroit Tigers.
- Closing the season with four games in Baltimore September 28-October 1.
