 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MLB, Red Sox Announce 2023 Schedule

Mookie Returns!

By Mike Carlucci
/ new
2022 Gatorade All-Star Workout Day Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Just as the flame truly begins to die out on the 2022 season, Major League Baseball and the Boston Red Sox are proud to announce 2023! 162 new games full of hope, dream, and wins. Well, hopefully wins.

Highlights:

More From Over the Monster

Loading comments...