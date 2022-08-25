Daily Links: Rich Hill, Quiet Quitter

42-year-old Rich Hill wants to play next year, but for only half the season. As someone who believes literally everyone should work less, I applaud Hill for leading the revolution. (Rob Bradford, WEEI)

The Red Sox have asked a lot out of rookie starting pitchers this year. Alex Speier digs into the reasons why that, unsurprisingly, doesn’t often work. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

Over at The Athletic, Jim Bowden updates his top 50 prospects list. To Sox players made the cut, and you can probably guess which two. (Jim Bowden, The Athletic)

MLB’s schedule is going to be radically different next year. Here are the Sox big dates. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)