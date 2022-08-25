Minor Lines: A Great Month For Connor Wong

Worcester, W 6-4

Casas, 1B: 1-5 Wong, C: 3-5, 2B, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 K Valdez, 2B: 0-5, 1 RBI, 2 K Stewart, DH: 1-2, HR, 1 RBI, 2 BB

Seabold: 5 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, 2 HR Bazardo: 2 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Kelly: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K Ort: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Connor Wong is closing out one of the best months of his career, with four homers and a .333/.378/.714 slash line. I think it’s safe to say he deserves some time in Boston.

Portland, W 8-0

Rafaela, CF: 2-5, 3B, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 K, SB Story, 2B: 0-1, BB, 1 R, 1 RBI Pots, 1B: 2-4, HR, 5 RBI

Mata: 6 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 K Wallace: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Mosqueda: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Kennedy: 1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

Sometimes I think about Bryan Mata’s future big league career and I get anxiety about all of the Mata puns editors are going to force into headlines. What’s A Mata! Hakuna Mata! The Mata At Hand! I should probably figure out a coping mechanism now because he’s the real deal.

Greenville, L 5-3

Mayer, SS: 0-5, 2 K Yorke, DH: 0-4, 1 BB, 3 K Lugo, 3B: 2-4, HR, 2 R, 1 RBI Jordan, 1B: 1-3, 1 BB, 2 K Hickey, C: 2-3, HR, 1 BB, 1 K

Padron-Artiles: 6 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 8 K, 1 HR Guerrero: 2 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K Zeferjahn: 1 IP, 0 H< 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

Yorke’s had some big games this month, each one of which gave me hope that he was putting things together. But as we close out August, things are, sadly, looking as ugly as ever: .208/.284/.361, with 3 homers, 8 walks, and 22 strikeouts in 72 at-bats. The injuries made this year difficult, sure. But make no mistake: this season was a major step back for someone we all had really high hopes for.

Salem, L 5-4

Bonaci: 3-5 Paulino, 3B: 1-4, 1 R, 1 K McElveny, C: 2-4, 2B, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 K

Dobbins: 5 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, 2 HR De La Rosa: 3.1 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

There probably won’t be too many games where the Venezuelan God of Walks reaches base three times without a single free-pass, but that’s exactly what happened here.