Happy Wednesday. Well, that was another one for the books. A statement game? The Red Sox are now 7 games back in the Wild Card, 3 games under .500, and while they still have some games against the teams in front, each loss makes it that much harder to gain ground. It’s Red Sox vs Blue Jays again at 7:10 PM ET. Talk about what you want, wonder if there is a better plan for 2023, and be good to one another.