Minor Lines: Casas Dominates At The Plate, Ceddane In The Field

By Dan Secatore
Worcester, L 9-8

Casas, 1B: 3-4, 2B, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K

Hernandez, DH: 2-3, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB

Wong, C: 1-5, 2 R

Stewart, LF: 2-3 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB

Murphy: 3 IP, 3 H, 7 ER, 3 BB, 2 K, 3 HR

Thompson: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 3 BB 0 K

Simpson: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

Norwood: 2 IP. 0 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

Shugart: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

You think Triston Casas wants to be in the big leagues right now? Here’ the triple, solidly in the “couldn’t roll that one out there better” category of extra-base hits:

Portland, L 12-6

Rafaela, CF: 0-4 1 BB, 1 K, CS

Koss, SS :3-4, 2B, 1 R, 2 RBI

Abreu, RF: 0-3, 2 BB, 2 K

Hamilton, 2B: 1-3, 2 R, 2 BB, 1 K, 2 SB

Binelas, 3B: 1-4, HR, 3 RBI

Kavadas, 1B: 1-4, 1 R, 1 K

Van Belle: 0.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

Hart: 3.1 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 4 K, 1 HR

Scroggins: 0.2 IP. 3 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Spacke: 3.1 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K

Gettys: 1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

Ceddane Rafaela is, right now, the best defensive outfielder in the Red Sox organization:

Greenville, W 3-2

Mayer, SS: 1-3, 2B, 2 BB, 1 K

Jordan, 1B: 1-3, 1 R, 1 BB, SB

Yorke, 2B: 1-4, 1 BB

Lugo, 3B: 1-4, 1 R, 1 BB

Hickey, C: 1-3, HR, 3 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K

Olds: 5 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

Kwiatowski: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Celllucci: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 4 K

Webb: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

That’s five stolen bases on the year for Jordan. They don’t call him “Blaze” for nothing, folks! (Ed. Note: they call him Blaze because that’s his name.)

Salem, W 5-2

Paulino, SS: 2-5, 2B, 1 R, 1 RBI, SB

Bonaci, 2B: 1-4, 1 K

Meidroth, DH: 0-3

Miller, 1B: 2-4, 1 R

Meredith, LF: 2-4, 2B, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 K

Encarnacion: 6 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

Lucas: 2 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K, 1 HR

De La Rosa: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

That’s the best start of what has been a steady if unspectacular year for 21-year-old Juan Daniel Encarnacion. Meanwhile, Eddison Paulino continues an excellent August, now slashing .313/.427/.448 on the month.

