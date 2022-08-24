Daily Links: No Regrets, Baby

Chaim Bloom has “no regrets” about the trade deadline. Hey man, that’s great. Self-confidence is important for all of us. (Alex Reimer, WEEI)

Chad Finn tells it like it is: this team is going nowhere. (Chad Finn, Boston Globe)

Jackie Bradley Jr. hasn’t been gone long, but things are already getting a little sentimental. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

It’s kind of a cliche to call cerebral players “an extra hitting coach,” but with JD Martinez, it seems to be particularly true. (Chad Jennings, The Athletic)

Help is on the way for the big league club: Trevor Story, Tanner Houck, and Brayan Bello are all on the way back. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)