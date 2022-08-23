OTM Open Thread 8/23: It is Tuesday

Happy Tuesday. The Red Sox are back at it at Fenway Park. The Toronto Blue Jays are in town for a three-game series as the Sox try to keep October dreams alive. Now six games back - 3.5 and 3 behind the Tampa Bay Rays and Jays/ Seattle Mariners respectively - of a Wild Card spot even a sweep of either series this week only makes up half the ground. The AL East has compacted a bit...Boston is only 3.5 games back of the fourth place Baltimore Orioles and 6.5 back of the second place Rays. If they go on any type of run the whole division can be shaken up. But every time things look good the team dips back under .500. First pitch tonight is at 7:10 PM ET. Josh Winckowski has the ball for Boston against TBD as of this writing. It’s also Star Wars night at Fenway Park. Talk about what you want, use the Force, and be good to one another.