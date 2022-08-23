Daily Red Sox Links: Xander Bogaerts, More Little League Classic, Blue Jays/Yankees Rivalry Heating Up

Xander Bogaerts is one of the best shortstops in baseball and the Red Sox would be foolish to alienate him and not sign him to a long-term deal … too bad that is exactly what they’ve been doing. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)

Even through all the ups and downs of this season, Bogaerts still sees the bigger picture, and this past Sunday only reinforced that. (Adam London; NESN)

Sure, the Red Sox didn’t win on Sunday, but it looks like everyone involved at the Little League Classic had fun in one way or another. (Dan Connolly; The Athletic)

It is time for the stretch run. The odds don’t look great for the Red Sox, but it isn’t over just yet. Yeah, let’s go with that. (Christopher L. Gasper; Boston Globe)

I know the Red Sox are starting a three-game set with Toronto today, but if the season does continue to go down the tubes, Red Sox fans will certainly have a team to follow as the Blue Jays vs. Yankees rivalry heats up. (John Healy; WEEI/Audacy)