Daily Links: Another Eovaldi Setback, The Next Big Prospect, And Cardboard Sledding

The Globe’s notebook has a more behind-the-scenes look at the Sox time in Williamsport. Cardboard sledding looks fun as hell, and it’s a mystery to me why I’ve never seen it anywhere else other than the Little League World Series. (Julian Benbow, Boston Globe)

While Nate Eovaldi was healthy enough to do some cardboard sledding, he is not healthy enough to start against the Blue Jays tomorrow night. (Julian Benbow, Boston Globe)

Rob Bradford thinks Christian Arroyo is pretty good, which, yeah, no kidding, Rob! (Rob Bradford, WEEI)

Miguel Bleis, who’s starting to make waves despite the fact that he hasn’t left the poorly-named Florida Complex League yet, has a big fan in Triston Casas. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

In other AL East news, Alec Manoah thinks Gerrit Cole is a fake tough guy. (John Healy, WEEI)