Red Sox Minor Lines: Meidroth Impressing in Salem

Worcester, L 3-2

Casas, 1B: 1-4, 2 K Hernandez, C: 2-4, HR, 2 RBI, 1 K Wong, DH: 1-3, 1 BB, 1 K Valdez, 2B: 0-4, 2 K

Keller: 6 IOP, 4 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 K, 1 HR Politi: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K German: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Ort: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

As of tomorrow, Triston Casas can be called up to the bigs and still retain rookie eligibility for 2023, thus giving him a chance to finish in the top 3 of the Rookie Of The Year voting, and in so doing, gifting the Red Sox an extra draft pick via the silly new roster manipulation tool the latest CBA has created. If this was his last game in Worcester, it wasn’t a great one, but who amongst us wouldn’t get emotional at the thought of leaving Worcester?

Portland, L 8-0

Rafaela, CF: 1-4 Koss, DH: 0-4, 2 K Abreu, RF: 1-4, 2 K

Ward: 5 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, 2 HR Hart: 1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, 1 HR Gomez: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

Not a great night for Thaddeus Ward in his continued return from an injury, but an even worse night for the hitters, who got shut down by 2021 first-rounder (and out of high school, no less) Andrew Painter.

Greenville, W 9-4

Mayer, DH: 0-5, 1 K Jimenez, CF: 2-4, 2 R, 2 RBI Sikes, RF: 0-1, 2 R, 1 RBI, 3 BB

Liu: 4 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 4 K Lambright, 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Arredondo: 2 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Zeferjahn: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 B, 1 K

What are the odds that Greenville would score nine runs in and the Mayer-Yorke-Jordan triplet would have nothing to do with any of them? I don’t know, I’m not a draft king, but I would think they’d be pretty low.

Salem, W 6-5

Meidroth, 2B: 1-3, 2B, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB Salazar, 3B: 3-4, 2B, 1 R, 2 RBI Paulino, SS: 0-3, 1 , 1 BB

Bastardo: 3.1 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 K Suero: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Cruz: 3 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Loubier: 1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

Meidroth’s Salem slash line sits at .344/.476/.563. If that doesn’t impress you, then maybe this will: