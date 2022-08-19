OTM Open Thread 8/19: It is Friday

TGIF. It’s been a week. The Red Sox climbed to .500 again only to get knocked down (but they’ll get up again, you’re never gonna keep them down). The head to face the Baltimore Orioles for three games and then it’s back to Fenway Park for six games split between the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays. Realistically, they need to win all three of these series. Not impossible but (hand waving) you know. After a hot run the Orioles, like the Sox are 5-5 in their last 10 games. The Sox are 5 games back in the Wild Card and 2.5 games behind Baltimore. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET. Let’s do this!